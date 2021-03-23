Texas Longhorns Royce Hamm, Donovan Williams enter transfer portal

LAWRENCE, KANSAS – FEBRUARY 03: Udoka Azubuike #35 of the Kansas Jayhawks takes a shot against Royce Hamm Jr. #5 of the Texas Longhorns in the first half of a college basketball game at Allen Fieldhouse on February 03, 2020 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three days after Texas’ shocking upset loss to Abilene Christian, senior forward Royce Hamm announced on social media that he will enter the transfer portal.

In the tweet, Hamm thanked Texas for “allowing him to live out his childhood dream” of playing for Texas. Hamm has earned his degree from Texas and will explore his options elsewhere for his last year of NCAA eligibility.

Hamm appeared in 22 games with one start in this past season, averaging 1.9 points and 2.5 rebounds while playing just under nine minutes per game. Hamm scored a season-high seven points against Oklahoma on Jan. 26, his only start of the season.

Hamm expressed frustration after not playing in UT’s win at Kansas State on Feb. 9, tweeting “loyalty means nothing nowadays.”

Hamm has played in 90 games as a Longhorn, including seven starts in the shortened 2019-2020 season. His career-high 10 points came against UT-Arlington in the 2018-19 season.

Donovan Williams also entered the transfer portal Tuesday. The sophomore from Houston played six minutes in Texas’ NCAA Tournament loss. Williams appeared in 15 games this season, averaging 3.3 points per game.

His best game came Jan. 26 against OU when he scored 11 points on 5-of-10 shooting.

The Big 12 Tournament champions may go through a major roster change next season.

Seniors Matt Coleman and Jericho Sims appear to have played their last games as Longhorns. Redshirt junior Andrew Jones, sophomore Kai Jones and freshman Greg Brown could all choose to declare for the NBA draft. Both Brown and Kai Jones have been projected as first round NBA draft picks. Under the NCAA rules during the COVID-19 pandemic, all players can return next season for another year of eligibility.

Westlake product Will Baker and San Antonio native Gerald Liddell announced their plans to transfer from Texas during the 2020-21 season.

Texas has signed four players in their 2021 recruiting class — all from outside the state of Texas.

Shooting guard Tamar Bates, who plays at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, is a native of Kansas City. Combo guard Emarion Ellis is from Davenport, Iowa. The two big men in the class are 6-7 David Joplin from Brookfield, Wisconsin and Keeyan Itejere from Raleigh, North Carolina.