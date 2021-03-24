Texas Longhorns roll during first day of WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three former Texas Longhorns felt right at home at Austin Country Club during day one of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Wednesday.

Former three-time NCAA All-American Scottie Scheffler set the tone by beating Jason Day, the 2016 WGC-Match Play champion, 2-up to gain the early lead in Group 6.

In Group 12, Dylan Frittelli was 4-up on Tony Finau by the sixth hole. Frittelli’s match didn’t make it to hole No. 14 with a 6 & 5 win over the top player in his group.

Frittelli will face Jason Kokrak, who won against Will Zalatoris, Thursday at 11:09 a.m.

In Group 15, Jordan Spieth started fasts against Matt Fitzpatrick, taking a 3-up lead to the turn. Spieth closed out the top-ranked player in his group with a dart of a tee shot on 17, winning 3 & 1.

Spieth will face 1-0 Matthew Wolff Thursday at 10:25 a.m.

A dart on No. 17 seals it for @JordanSpieth.



He wins his match 3&1 against Matt Fitzpatrick.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/L0gkgruums — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 24, 2021

Scheffler said there were some nerves at the start of Wednesday’s round, but he settled in quickly.

“Anytime you come out in match play or a bigger event. Anytime I tee it up I’m nervous, nothing I’m not used to,” said Scheffler.

Scheffler was the 2019-2020 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year and has moved up the world rankings to No. 32 in just his second full season on tour.

“I don’t think you expect anything in this game, I always believed I would be here, I didn’t expect it. I was very bummed last year when this tournament got canceled, I was looking forward to coming out here and playing in front of all the fans,” Scheffler said.

Jordan Spieth on day one of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. (Chris Tavarez/KXAN)

Dylan Frittelli lines up a putt at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. (Chris Tavarez/KXAN)

Jordan Spieth walks off the green at Austin Country Club during day one of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. (Chris Tavarez/KXAN)

Scottie Scheffler prepares for a tee shot at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. (Chris Tavarez/KXAN)

“You know in college it was nice to get that experience, as far as nerves go, I would say I was probably more nervous in college coming out and playing match play with four games depending on me. Out here, it’s just myself, my caddie so things are a little simpler.”

Scheffler turned professional in 2018 after his UT career and won two events on the Korn Ferry Tour before joining the PGA Tour in 2019.

Scheffler will play Andy Sullivan on Thursday at 2:27 p.m. Sullivan tied his match with Xander Schauffele. Scheffler and Schauffele will close out the round robin play on Friday.

Thursday tee times