Texas Longhorns roll during first day of WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three former Texas Longhorns felt right at home at Austin Country Club during day one of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Wednesday.
Former three-time NCAA All-American Scottie Scheffler set the tone by beating Jason Day, the 2016 WGC-Match Play champion, 2-up to gain the early lead in Group 6.
In Group 12, Dylan Frittelli was 4-up on Tony Finau by the sixth hole. Frittelli’s match didn’t make it to hole No. 14 with a 6 & 5 win over the top player in his group.
Frittelli will face Jason Kokrak, who won against Will Zalatoris, Thursday at 11:09 a.m.
In Group 15, Jordan Spieth started fasts against Matt Fitzpatrick, taking a 3-up lead to the turn. Spieth closed out the top-ranked player in his group with a dart of a tee shot on 17, winning 3 & 1.
Spieth will face 1-0 Matthew Wolff Thursday at 10:25 a.m.
Scheffler said there were some nerves at the start of Wednesday’s round, but he settled in quickly.
“Anytime you come out in match play or a bigger event. Anytime I tee it up I’m nervous, nothing I’m not used to,” said Scheffler.
Scheffler was the 2019-2020 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year and has moved up the world rankings to No. 32 in just his second full season on tour.
“I don’t think you expect anything in this game, I always believed I would be here, I didn’t expect it. I was very bummed last year when this tournament got canceled, I was looking forward to coming out here and playing in front of all the fans,” Scheffler said.
“You know in college it was nice to get that experience, as far as nerves go, I would say I was probably more nervous in college coming out and playing match play with four games depending on me. Out here, it’s just myself, my caddie so things are a little simpler.”
Scheffler turned professional in 2018 after his UT career and won two events on the Korn Ferry Tour before joining the PGA Tour in 2019.
Scheffler will play Andy Sullivan on Thursday at 2:27 p.m. Sullivan tied his match with Xander Schauffele. Scheffler and Schauffele will close out the round robin play on Friday.
Thursday tee times
|9:30 AM
|Patrick Cantlay
|Carlos Ortiz
|9:41 AM
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Brian Harman
|9:52 AM
|Patrick Reed
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|10:03 AM
|Joaquin Niemann
|Bubba Watson
|10:14 AM
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Corey Conners
|10:25 AM
|Matthew Wolff
|Jordan Spieth
|10:36 AM
|Justin Thomas
|Kevin Kisner
|10:47 AM
|Louis Oosthuizen
|Matt Kuchar
|10:58 AM
|Tony Finau
|Will Zalatoris
|11:09 AM
|Jason Kokrak
|Dylan Frittelli
|11:20 AM
|Bryson DeChambeau
|Si Woo Kim
|11:31 AM
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Antoine Rozner
|11:42 AM
|Viktor Hovland
|Bernd Wiesberger
|11:53 AM
|Abraham Ancer
|Kevin Streelman
|12:04 PM
|Collin Morikawa
|Max Homa
|12:15 PM
|Billy Horschel
|J.T. Poston
|12:26 PM
|Webb Simpson
|Mackenzie Hughes
|12:37 PM
|Paul Casey
|Talor Gooch
|12:48 PM
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Sergio Garcia
|12:59 PM
|Lee Westwood
|Matt Wallace
|1:10 PM
|Sungjae Im
|Marc Leishman
|1:21 PM
|Victor Perez
|Russell Henley
|1:32 PM
|Dustin Johnson
|Robert MacIntyre
|1:43 PM
|Kevin Na
|Adam Long
|1:54 PM
|Rory McIlroy
|Lanto Griffin
|2:05 PM
|Cameron Smith
|Ian Poulter
|2:16 PM
|Xander Schauffele
|Jason Day
|2:27 PM
|Scottie Scheffler
|Andy Sullivan
|2:38 PM
|Daniel Berger
|Brendon Todd
|2:49 PM
|Harris English
|Erik van Rooyen
|3:00 PM
|Jon Rahm
|Shane Lowry
|3:11 PM
|Ryan Palmer
|Sebastián Muñoz