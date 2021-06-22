Texas Longhorns receiver suspended from team after weekend arrest

BRYAN, Texas (KXAN) — A Texas Longhorns freshman football player has been suspended from team activities after a recent arrest in his hometown.

According to Bryan County jail records, incoming freshman Keithron Lee was arrested on assault charges Sunday. His bond was set at $5,000.

The Bryan native committed to former Texas head coach Tom Herman, signing as part of the 2021 recruiting class. The Bryan Rudder High School product totaled more than 1,100 receiving yards and 500 rushing yards during his 2020 senior season.

Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian released a statement following Lee’s arrest.

“We’re aware of the situation with Keithron Lee. We have talked with his family and he has been suspended from all team activities at this time as we continue to monitor the legal process,” Sarkisian said.

On Tuesday, Texas junior receiver Jake Smith entered the transfer portal. Smith played in 20 games over two seasons with the Longhorns.