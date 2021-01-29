Texas Longhorns men’s basketball game Saturday against Kentucky canceled due to COVID-19

Texas Longhorns forward Jericho Sims (20) dunks against Kansas during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lawrence, Kan., Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Saturday’s Texas Longhorns men’s basketball game against the Kentucky Wildcats game has been canceled as the Wildcats’ program goes on a 48-hour pause due to COVID-19 protocols.

A press release from UT cites the reasons for the cancelation as a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of Kentucky players.

This is the fourth Longhorns game either postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The previous three games have been rescheduled, but Saturday’s game won’t be rescheduled.

Texas has had their own issues with head coach Shaka Smart out for Wednesday’s loss to Oklahoma after testing positive Monday.

The Longhorns have also played their last two games with three players out in each of those games.