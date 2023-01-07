SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — As the All-American Bowl was going on in front of him, Waco Connally’s Jelani McDonald made a verbal commitment to the Texas Longhorns.

Playing for the West team at the all-star game in The Alamodome, McDonald picked the Longhorns over TCU and Oklahoma State on live television. A two-way star for the Cadets this season, McDonald is listed as a 4-star recruit by 247Sports as a wide receiver, even though he played defensive back and quarterback this season. Co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Jeff Choate led the recruitment of McDonald for the Longhorns.

McDonald averaged 11.1 yards per carry this season, rushing for 852 yards on 77 attempts with nine touchdowns. He passed for 707 yards and 13 touchdowns without throwing an interception. Defensively, he notched 10 tackles for loss including four quarterback sacks and an interception.

247Sports has McDonald rated the No. 20 recruit in Texas and the No. 5 player with an athlete position distinction, meaning he could potentially play multiple positions at the college level. He told 247Sports that he expects to play primarily on defense as a linebacker or nickel defensive back.

While the early signing period for football players was Dec. 21-23, the regular period opens Feb. 1. With his verbal commitment less than a month away, it’s likely he’ll sign on the dotted line then.

The Texas recruiting class is holding at No. 3 in the country according to 247Sports.