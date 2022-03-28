AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns golfers Bohyun Park and Sara Kouskova are playing on the big stage this weekend.

Kouskova is heading to Augusta, Georgia to compete in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. The Longhorns senior is one of 72 amateurs invited to Augusta.

“It’s incredible, it has been my dream to compete there from the time they announced the tournament’s creation,” Kouskova said. “Especially after being close the last two years, we are just so happy. It is going to be a great celebration for the whole Czech golf.”

The first two rounds of the ANWA are held at Champions Retreat in Augusta before the field is cut to the top 30 players for the final round at Augusta National Golf Club Saturday, April 2.

Park was selected as an amateur on a special sponsors invitation to compete against LPGA Tour Players in the Chevron Championship, one of the five LPGA majors during the year.

Park says the Chevron Championship is a “great opportunity to watch, compete and learn against other top golfers, as well as playing in the atmosphere of the professional golf world.”

The Chevron Championship is at Mission Hills Country Club in California. The tournament starts Thursday and runs through the weekend.