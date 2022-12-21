AUSTIN (KXAN) — Christmas comes a few days early for college football programs with the early national signing period beginning on Wednesday.

The Texas Longhorns are poised to claim one of the top recruiting classes in the country, according to most recruiting experts. The early national signing period has become the main signing day for major college football programs

Texas has 21 commitments headlined by No. 1 overall prospect in the 2023 class, quarterback Arch Manning (New Orleans). The Longhorns received a commitment from Denton Ryan linebacker Anthony Hill last week to give Texas four 5-star commitments.

Running back Cedric Baxter Jr. from Orlando, Florida and wide receiver Johntay Cook II, fresh off of a state championship with DeSoto High School are the other 5-star commitments for Texas.

Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian is expected to meet with the media Wednesday afternoon to talk about his second full recruiting class. Last year’s class was ranked No. 5 overall by 247sports.

As of Tuesday, Texas has the fourth-ranked class, according to 247sports. Alabama is the top-ranked class followed by Georgia and Miami.

Central Texas Signing Day

Edge rusher Colton Vasek from Westlake High School is the only Texas commitment from the Austin area. Last year, Westlake edge rusher Ethan Burke signed with the Longhorns and has played in 10 of their 12 games this season.

Thirteen of UT’s commitments are from the state of Texas and there is room for some late additions to the class.

This story will be updated with the latest developments from National Signing Day.