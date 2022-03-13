Texas Longhorns earn No. 2 seed after Big 12 title

Two Texas players make their way through a confetti shower for the awards ceremony after they beat Baylor for the Big 12 championship in an NCAA college basketball game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Just hours after winning the Big 12 women’s tournament championship, the Texas Longhorns earned the No. 2 seed in the Spokane Region for the NCAA Tournament.

No. 2 Texas will tip off against No. 15 Fairfield on Friday in a first-round game in Austin. No. 7-seed Utah and No. 10 Arkansas are also coming to Austin for a first round game. The winners will meet at the Frank Erwin Center for a second-round matchup to decide a Sweet 16 spot.

Texas moved up to a No. 2 seed after a strong week in the conference tournament, which culminated Sunday in a 67-58 win over Baylor for the Big 12 crown. The Longhorns knocked off Iowa State in the semifinals Saturday.

The Fairfield Stags made the tournament field after winning the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. This is the program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance in 21 years. The Stags and Longhorns both have 25-6 records this season.

Last year, Texas reached the Elite 8 round as the No. 6 seed before bowing out to South Carolina in coach Vic Schaefer’s first season in Austin.

If the Longhorns advance to the second weeked, the defending national champion Stanford Cardinal and No. 3-seed LSU Tigers, led by former Baylor coach Kim Mulkey, will likely be waiting in Spokane. Stanford is the No. 1 seed for the region.