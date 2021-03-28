Texas Longhorn Scottie Scheffler battles Horschel for WGC-Dell Match Play championship

Scottie Scheffler hits his second shot on the first hole during the final round of the Dell Technologies Match Play Championship golf tournament Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former Texas Longhorn Scottie Scheffler is one match away from his first PGA Tour victory and a massive payday at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

He’ll have to beat Billy Horschel, who threw some lighthearted shade at Scheffler Sunday morning, for the title. Prior to Sunday’s championship match, Horschel started out an answer on the 24-year-old Texan with “other than being a Texas Longhorn, he’s a really good player.”

“Other than being a Texas Longhorn, he’s a real good player.” 😂@GatorsGolf alum @BillyHo_Golf is ready for his Finals showdown with Scottie Scheffler. pic.twitter.com/WVVBcI8oQ6 — WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play (@DellMatchPlay) March 28, 2021

Horschel is a Florida Gator and has quietly marched his way through the bracket at Austin Country Club to close in on his first World Golf Championship. Horschel defeated Victor Perez in the semifinals.

Scheffler knows this course better than most and his course knowledge has shown up as he’s knocked off some powerful match play players. Scheffler beat Ian Poulter and Jon Rahm Saturday. He fought off match play veteran Matt Kuchar in the semifinals to win 1-Up Sunday morning.

After Scheffler took an early lead, Horschel holed out on a chip-in off the fifth green to tie the match.

We see you, @BillyHo_Golf. 👏



A chip-in for birdie and we’re all tied up. pic.twitter.com/4x9Vo2fN1h — WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play (@DellMatchPlay) March 28, 2021

It’s clear Scheffler is fighting some accuracy issues in a powerful Texas wind — maybe it’s fatigue after a long five days of golf.

Scheffler scrambled to save par at six, but he dropped another hole at nine to go 2-down with nine to play.

Horschel leads Scheffler 2-Up with seven to play.