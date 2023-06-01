AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s good, and there’s Texas freshman Leighann Goode.

Goode’s terrific freshman campaign earned her a spot on the D1Softball.com Freshman All-America team, becoming the first Longhorn with such a distinction since pitcher Shea O’Leary was named an honorable mention selection by Softball America in 2019.

Goode hit .325 with a .552 slugging percentage for the Longhorns this season, helping anchor the middle of the infield all season long. She smacked eight home runs with 41 RBIs and 16 doubles and three triples. She earned the All-America team spot as a utility player, and when she wasn’t playing up the middle, head coach Mike White could put her anywhere he wanted to defensively.

Goode set the school record after scoring five runs in a 22-0 romp over Texas Southern and set a freshman record with a 10-game hitting streak, breaking Longhorn legend Janae Jefferson’s mark of eight games. Goode had 18 games with multiple hits and 10 games with multiple RBIs. She led the team in slugging percentage, doubles, triples, total bases, and oddly enough, sacrifice bunts. Her 66 hits were second on the ballclub.

Goode was one of five Longhorns freshmen to make the Big 12 All-Freshman Team and also be named to the all-conference second team.

Texas lost to No. 4 Tennessee in the super regionals and finished the season 45-15-1.