Texas lands two on All-Big 12 first team, Lynch earns multiple honors

AUSTIN, TX – NOVEMBER 29: Devin Duvernay #6 of the Texas Longhorns attempts to avoid a tackle by Damarcus Fields #23 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Central Texas was well represented on the All-Big 12 first team, but not just by Longhorns.

Senior receiver Devin Duvernay and senior offensive lineman Zach Shackelford were the only two Longhorns to land on the first team.

Duvernay leads all Big 12 receivers in catches with 103 and yards with 1,294, which is the fourth most nationally. He’s just the third receiver in Texas history to register over 100 catches in a single season.

Round Rock product and Baylor defensive end James Lynch dominated the defensive awards. He was named defensive player of the year, defensive lineman of the year and, obviously, first-team All-Big 12. Lynch became the Bears’ all-time sacks leader this year. He leads the conference with 10.5 this year, alone.

Texas landed two more players on the league’s second team in safety Brandon Jones and offensive lineman Sam Cosmi. Five more Longhorns, Sam Ehlinger, Parker Braun, Cameron Dicker, Joseph Ossai and Malcolm Roach, earned honorable mention.

Another local product, Baylor quarterback and Lake Travis grad Charlie Brewer, earned honorable mention accolades.

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard beat out OU quarterback Jalen Hurts for offensive player of the year. Baylor head coach Matt Rhule was named coach of the year.