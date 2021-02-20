Texas lands commitment from Evan Stewart

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Steve Sarkisian continued his hot start on the recruiting trail late Thursday night when Evan Stewart announced his commitment to Texas.

Stewart is a four-star receiver from Frisco Liberty High School in the DFW area. He chose the Longhorns over Alabama, LSU, Notre Dame, USC, Texas A&M and a slew of other elite programs.

Texas’ 2022 class now has six members and ranks fifth in the country and first in the Big 12. Four of them are four-star recruits, one is a three-star and Maalik Murphy, a five-star quarterback, is the star of the class