Texas lands commitment from 4-star defensive back Austin Jordan

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Coach Steve Sarkisian added to the Longhorns top-five recruiting class, securing a commitment from Denton Ryan cornerback Austin Jordan who announced his decision this afternoon via Twitter.

Jordan was an integral part of Denton Ryan’s undefeated run to the state championship last year as a lockdown corner who recorded four pass deflections, one interception and two fumble recoveries, including a recovery for a touchdown.

The Longhorns now have 15 total commits in their 2022 recruiting class and Jordan is the tenth 4-star recruit helping solidify this recruiting class as the top ranked in the Big 12.

The past five commits for the Longhorns have all been Texans, making it clear that one of Sarkisian’s priorities is keeping home grown talent in Texas.

Jordan is the tenth rated safety in the 2022 class and joins Jaylon Guilbeau and Bryan Allen Jr. as the third commit in the secondary for the Longhorns.