Texas-Kansas State kickoff time set for 11 a.m.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns will face Kansas State at 11 a.m. next Saturday in Manhattan, Kansas, the Big 12 announced.

The all-time series between the Longhorns and Wildcats is tied, 10-10, however Texas has won the last three meetings, including 27-24 in Austin last year, and 19-14 in Manhattan in 2018. The last four contests have all been decided by six points or fewer with the 2017 game going into double overtime, a 40-34 Texas win.

The Longhorns will need to bounce back quickly after a deflating, Big 12 championship eliminating loss to Iowa State on Friday. Texas will complete the regular season with back-to-back road trips to the state of Kansas.

Kansas State started its Big 12 schedule strong with four straight wins including an upset of Oklahoma. However, the Wildcats crashed back down to Earth with four straight losses in the conference. Kansas State lost 32-31 on a last-second field goal at Baylor on Saturday.