Texas Injury Report: B.J. Foster expected to miss several weeks

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas coach Tom Herman only added one name to the Longhorns injury report Monday, but the team will be without a talented player in the secondary for an extended period of time.

Sophomore defensive back B.J. Foster suffered a “fairly significant” hamstring injury in the loss to LSU. Herman didn’t give an exact timetable for his return only that he is expected to miss several weeks.

Foster played one of his better games Saturday against LSU with eight total tackles and a sack.

The Longhorns are extremely deep at the nickelback position. Herman said sophomore DeMarvion Overshown would be a likely candidate to start in Foster’s place.

Latest Injury Report

B.J. Foster (DB): Hamstring injury (several weeks)

Joshua Moore (WR): Suspended indefinitely (legal)

Jordan Whittington (RB): Sports hernia surgery (out 4-6 weeks)

Kirk Johnson (RB): sprained shoulder (out 4 weeks)

Daniel Young (RB): high ankle sprain (out several weeks)