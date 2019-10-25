Texas attempts to survive against TCU with bye week looming

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas coach Tom Herman doesn’t waiver when talking about a 1-0 team mentality.

The media (and undoubtedly the players) often hear these phrases from Herman — don’t look to the next play, the next quarter, or the next opponent.

However, even Herman’s excited about what’s ahead on the calendar next week — a bye.

The Longhorns will get their second off week of the season right before the final key four-game stretch of the regular season with games against Big 12 contenders Baylor and Iowa State. The Bears are tied for first in the Big 12, and the Cyclones are tied with Texas at 3-1 in the league.

Before Herman gets too excited about the bye week, first is a challenging game against TCU in Fort Worth.

“It’s gonna feel a lot better if we do what it takes to win the game, that bye week,” Herman said. “Probably the biggest thing is you’re gonna see guys like Jordan Whittington and Jeffrey McCulloch and hopefully Caden Sterns [get healthy]. [Hopefully] get B.J. [Foster] another two weeks to heal up. You’re gonna see a lot of guys that have been on the shelf the last couple weeks have that extra time to heal and get ready for the home stretch.”

Herman listed Foster and Demarvion Overshown as game-time decisions. They both wore green non-contact jerseys this week. Fortunately for Texas, defensive back Jalen Green practiced all week and will play for the first time since the Oklahoma State game.

Herman admitted that getting Whittington back for this week was optimistic, but he expects him to be able to play against Kansas State after the bye.

Receiver Brennan Eagles missed practice on Tuesday for personal reasons, Herman confirmed, but he practiced Wednesday and Thursday and is available to play on Saturday.