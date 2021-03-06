Texas hopes to snap losing streak as they travel to TCU for regular season finale

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas women’s basketball team will close out a strange regular season on the road at TCU.

Texas (16-8, 10-7 in Big 12) has had a rough go of it lately, losing their last two games and maybe some confidence along the way.

The Longhorns have had a six day break in between games and Vic Schaefer is hoping that will help but he knows there is no manual for handling things during these unpredictable times. Especially with a young team still figuring out their new head coach and vice versa.

“I’ve put a lot of thought into every day,” said Schaefer. “We happened to have some kids that probably haven’t practiced this hard, played this hard, and played this long, and they’re learning a new system and a new way of playing so that’s the piece that I think is the challenge.”

This team doesn’t have a lot of experience, and definitely doesn’t have a lot of postseason experience, and their play will be an interesting development going forward.

“Sometimes when you’re young young, what you don’t know won’t hurt you,” Schaefer added. “At the same time, I think we are so inexperienced, we’re still dealing with that a little bit and the confidence factor.”

A win over the Horned Frogs would be a good start toward building some mojo as they head into the postseason.

Sunday’s game against TCU will be in Fort Worth, tipoff is set for 1pm.