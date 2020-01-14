Texas hopes to reach .500 mark in Big 12 with win at Oklahoma State

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Longhorns will try to start a winning streak Wednesday night when they take the floor at Oklahoma State.

Texas earned their first win of conference play against Kansas State this past Saturday in Austin. The defensive end of the floor is where the Longhorns shined, holding the Wildcats to 37 percent shooting from the field.

“Defense has to be our identity, our anchor,” said Texas Head Coach Shaka Smart. “You look around this league, all of the best teams have that in common, when you look around the country.”

Texas had been soul searching before the game against the Wildcats, after suffering two tough losses to Baylor and Oklahoma respectively.

“What I saw in practice, to sum it into one word is humility,” Smart added. “It’s something typically that you work at and try to promote to guys on the front end, but sometimes it does take a challenging outcome and challenging results to create that.”

The Longhorns do believe that they may be ready to turn a corner, and that those struggles in the first two games could be behind them.

“Guys have to understand there’s really no way for us to do what we want to do other than following this process,” Smart said.

It will be a challenge for Texas to play in Stillwater though, as the Longhorns suffered a loss at Gallagher-Iba Arena last year. The Cowboys shot 42 percent from three-point range in the contest last January.

Texas will face Oklahoma St. tomorrow night, tipoff is set for 7pm.