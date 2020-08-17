Texas hopes to fill Devin Duvernay’s shoes with a couple of prospects

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) —Replacing a talent like Devin Duvernay is impossible. Duvernay’s numbers from 2019 illustrate his high level of performance.

In all 13 games for Texas, Duvernay caught 106 passes, for a total of 1386 yards with nine touchdowns, which led the Longhorns.

Last year’s leading receiver, and All-Big 12 first team selection is now in training camp with the Baltimore Ravens, and a couple of Longhorns are being considered to take over in the slot position.

“We’re really excited to have Jake (Smith) and Jordan Whittington those guys have had tremendous camps,” Texas Head Coach Tom Herman said.

Smith is a sophomore out of Scottdale, AZ, who played in all 13 games for the Longhorns last year as well. He had 25 receptions for 274 yards, catching six touchdowns.

Jordan Whittington, a redshirt freshman, began his career with Texas as a running back, appearing in the season opener against Louisiana Tech before aggravating a groin injury; forcing him to miss the rest of the season.

Whittington was converted from a running back to a receiver after 2019.

Herman believes that Smith and Whittington will be a formidable combo.

“I would imagine if the season started today, you know those guys would be somewhat of a committee there in the slot, we’ll try to keep those guys fresh, but knowing that both of them will be very very capable,” Herman added.