Texas hoops hits road for stiff test against No. 23 Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (KXAN) — The Longhorns are hitting the road early in the 2019-20 season when they taken No. 23 Purdue Saturday night at Mackey Arena. The Longhorns have played neutral site games this early, but it’s their first true road game this early in the season since opening at Houston in 1998.



The Longhorns will try to snap Purdue’s 18-game home non-conference win streak.

“Great test, sold out arena, it’s going to be a heck of an atmosphere for our guys after just playing one game at home,” Texas head coach Shaka Smart said.

The Longhorns are coming off a 69-45 win over Northern Colorado in their opener led by redshirt sophomore Andrew Jones and his career-high 20 points. Sophomore Gerald Liddell is expected in the starting lineup after missing Tuesday’s game in concussion protocol.

Purdue beat Wisconsin-Green Bay 79-57. High Point University grad transfer Jahaad Proctor led the Boilermakers with 26 points. Purdue’s top returning scorer is 7-footer Matt Haarms who scored 16 points with seven rebounds and seven blocked shots in their opener.

Purdue is coming off a run to the Elite Eight where they lost to eventual national champion Virginia in overtime. They have averaged 27 wins over the last four years.

UT’s last road non-conference win over a ranked team was a 55-54 win at 24th ranked Connecticut on November 30th, 2014. Texas is the first Big 12 team to play at Purdue since 2004.