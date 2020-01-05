Texas hits scoring low under Shaka Smart in 59-44 loss to Baylor

WACO, Texas (KXAN) — No. 6 Baylor won its 10th game in a row despite a miserable shooting night in its Big 12 opener against the Longhorns.

Overall, Texas shot the ball better than Baylor, but they were both tremendously bad. Texas was 3-of-16 shooting on 3-point attempts finishing 34% from the field while Baylor shot 31% in a 59-44 win over the Longhorns.

The big difference was at the free throw line where Baylor hit 14-of-16.

44 points is Texas’ lowest scoring output under Shaka Smart eclipsing the previous mark of 47 points against Tennessee State in December of 2017.

Jericho Sims had 13 points and 15 rebounds for Texas (10-3, 0-1). The Longhorns had their second double-digit road loss in their last three games.

Baylor’s MaCio Teague matched his season high with 21 points but was only 5-of-16 from the field while making all nine of his free throws. The Bears shot 23% after building a 13-point halftime lead.

The Longhorns couldn’t match Baylor’s physicality getting beat up on the boards. Baylor won the rebounding battle 48-35 and claimed 19 offensive rebounds compared to Texas’ 9.

The Longhorns need to have a look in the mirror or it’s going to be a long season in the Big 12. Texas hosts Oklahoma Wednesday at 8 p.m.