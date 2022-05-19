AUSTIN (KXAN) — No. 22 Texas took care of business in the opener of their final regular season series against Kansas winning 12-4.

The Longhorns (37-17, 12-10 in Big 12) had another good night at the plate, finishing with 17 hits and three home runs.

Kansas actually took a 1-0 lead thanks to a Dylan Ditzenberger RBI single.

In the third, the Longhorns started to strike. Austin Todd’s RBI single scored Doug Hodo to tie the game and Silas Ardoin’s two run double gave Texas a 3-1 lead.

They added one more run in the third due to a Mitchell Daly single that would bring in Ardoin.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, the crowd was brought to their feet when Ivan Melendez hit a three-run home run to give Texas a five run lead over the Jayhawks.

Melendez’s home run brought his total to 27, one shy of the program-record set by Kyle Russell in 2007.

Texas added two more home runs: Mitchell Daly’s grand slam in the 4th, and Doug Hodo III’s solo shot in the bottom of the 7th to bring their run total to 12.

Pete Hansen started on the mound for Texas and went six innings. He allowed four earned runs, seven hits, and struck five batters to improve his record to 9-1 this season.

With the loss, Kansas will not make the Big 12 Tournament in Arlington next week.

Texas will face the Jayhawks Friday night at UFCU Disch-Falk Field for game two of the three game set. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30pm.