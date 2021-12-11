Texas high school football: Westlake rolls into 6A D2 semifinals, faces toughest test yet against Katy

Westlake's football team takes the field before a Class 6A Division 2 quarterfinal game against Vandegrift at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium. (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s a matchup of both Class 6A state champions from 2020, but now Westlake and Katy are in the same division and they’ll meet in the Division 2 semifinals at 2 p.m. at McLane Stadium in Waco.

Westlake (14-0) has been blowing teams out all season, and the playoffs aren’t any different. In the quarterfinals, they thumped Vandegrift 70-7 behind an incredible defensive effort with three interceptions, three blocked punts and two fumble recoveries. The Chaparrals scored 42 points in the second quarter to leave no doubt who was moving on.

The game has some national importance. Westlake is ranked No. 2 in the country by MaxPreps and Katy comes in at No. 7. It is the MaxPreps national game of the week.

The Chaps are led by senior quarterback Cade Klubnik, the Gatorade Texas Player of the Year, who is committed to Clemson University. Klubnik missed three games in the middle of the season with an injury but has still thrown for 2,619 yards and 34 touchdowns with just two interceptions.

Katy is also undefeated at 14-0 and junior running back Seth Davis runs the show for the Tigers. He’s rushed for an eye-popping 2,422 yards and 28 touchdowns this season with a 10.5 yards per carry average. He’s rushed for more than 100 yards in 12 of Katy’s 14 games this season.

