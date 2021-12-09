Texas high school football: Watch Lago Vista aim for first-ever state title game against Lorena

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s the first time since 2010 the Lago Vista Vikings are in the state semifinals, but a win Thursday night in Georgetown would further cement this year’s team in school history.

If the Vikings top the Lorena Leopards at Georgetown ISD Stadium in the Class 3A Division 1 semifinals, it’ll be the first time the school will play for the state championship.

Junior quarterback Bowen Stobb is the offensive catalyst for the Vikings and is a threat to score through the air and on the ground. Stobb has thrown for 1,748 yards and 19 touchdowns while running for 1,005 yards and 12 scores. Senior running back Logan Parsons has churned out 1,540 rushing yards with 10 touchdowns to anchor the Vikings’ solid ground game.

Lorena, from just south of Waco, lost its first two games of the season but has been drilling teams since with 12 straight wins. The Leopards have scored 50 or more points in every playoff game and have two 1,000-yard rushers in seniors Reed Michna and Rhett Hanson.