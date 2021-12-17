Texas high school football live blog: LBJ’s nightmare start has Jags trailing Stephenville 24-7 at halftime

ARLINGTON, Texas (KXAN) — For the first time since 1973, an Austin Independent School District school is playing for a Texas football state championship Friday.

The LBJ Jaguars can make school history with its first-ever state championship if they take down Stephenville at 11 a.m. inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington. A win would give the team a perfect 16-0 season.

The Jags outlasted Tyler Chapel Hill 38-35 in the Class 4A Division I semifinals last week after blowing out every other opponent along the way during the playoffs. Quarterback Oscar Gordon III signed a national letter of intent to play college football at Texas Southern in Houston on Wednesday.

The game is televised on Bally Sports Southwest, but if you don’t have cable, you can follow along in this blog. Please note that if someone sends you a link to an online stream of the game that’s not associated with Bally Sports Southwest, it might be a phishing attempt and could harm your computer. Bally Sports Southwest is the official telecaster of the UIL football championships.

Live Blog

HALFTIME: Stephenville 24, LBJ 7 – LBJ picks up a score late in the half, but four fumbles on the first four possessions have the Jags behind the 8-ball against the Yellowjackets. Stephenville’s Coy Eakin has eight catches for 156 yards and two TDs, and he’s also rushed for a score.

:25 2Q: LBJ forces a punt and takes over on its own 10. Do the Jags try to run a couple plays? Stephenville will get the ball to start the 2nd half.

1:17 2Q: TOUCHDOWN – LBJ finally gets the big play it desperately needed. Oscar Gordon hits Noah Baker for a 33-yard score. PAT is good. 4 plays, 76 yards, 0:58 on the drive. Stephenville 24, LBJ 7.

2:21 2Q: TOUCHDOWN – Eakin again scores for the Yellowjackets, his third TD of the game coming on a 43-yard catch-and-run off a slant that he broke two tackles on. PAT is good. Stephenville 24, LBJ 0.

3:06 2Q: LBJ’s drive stalls and they have to punt. It’s a 32-yard punt and Stephenville lets it roll to its own 41 yard-line. The Jags have rushed for just 21 yards so far.

4:27 2Q: LBJ’s defense does a nice job forcing Stephenville to punt, but they have got to get it going offensively with a big play. LBJ takes over on its own 15 yard-line.

9:06 2Q: Stephenville stuffs LBJ’s Sedrick Alexander at the 1 yard-line on 4th-and-goal and the Jags are denied a score. The Yellowjackets take over on downs.

10:21 2Q: LBJ gets bailed out by a Stephenville pass interference penalty on a 4th down play, and the Jags’ drive lives on with a 1st and goal-to-go from the Stephenville 9 yard-line.

End 1Q: Stephenville 17, LBJ 0. The Jags have lost four fumbles and Eakin already has 88 yards receiving for the Yellowjackets. LBJ starts the 2Q with the ball on its own 35 yard-line.

:46 1Q: FIELD GOAL – Stephenville kicked a field goal, but a penalty on LBJ gave the Yellowjackets a short 4th down so they decided to take it off the board and go for it. Stephenville went to run another play, but a false start penalty set them back, and decided a field goal was the way to go. Stephenville 17, LBJ 0.

2:32 1Q: LBJ fumbles again on an option play, Incredibly frustrating for the Jags. Stephenville takes over again with a short field on LBJ’s 21 yard-line. LBJ has turned the ball over on all four possessions so far. Oof.

4:39 1Q: TOUCHDOWN – Eakin again scores for the Yellowjackets, but this time it’s on the ground with a 7-yard rush. PAT is good. Stephenville 14, LBJ 0.

5:31 1Q: LBJ fumbles it again and Stephenville recovers it. A nightmare start for the Jags. Stephenville takes over deep in LBJ territory on the 5 yard-line.

5:58 1Q: TOUCHDOWN – Stephenville’s Coy Eakin makes a 1-handed catch in the corner of the end zone for 16 yards and the first score of the game. The PAT is good. 3-play, 34-yard drive that took 0:56. Stephenville 7, LBJ 0.

6:54 1Q: The Jags are snake-bitten again by the fumble, this time it comes on a bad option mesh. Stephenville now has it on LBJ’s 34 yard-line.

7:25 1Q: The fumble didn’t hurt the Jags in the end, and they force Stephenville to turn the ball over on downs. LBJ takes over on its own 38 yard-line. It’s still scoreless.

8:48 1Q: LBJ drives it deep into Stephenville territory, but the Yellowjackets force a fumble and take over at their own 15 yard-line. Tough break for the Jags.

12:00 1Q: Stephenville wins the coin toss and will defer possession to the second half. LBJ will receive the opening kick.

10:50 a.m.: It’s 10 minutes before kick-off! Before the Jaguars left town Thursday morning, they were sent off by the entire LBJ community with a pep rally.