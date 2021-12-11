Texas high school football: Lake Travis tangles with North Shore in 6A D1 semifinals

Lake Travis vs. Arlington Martin Texas football

KXAN file photo (KXAN/Todd Bynum)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After an early exit in last year’s playoffs, Lake Travis is one win away from another 6A Division 1 state championship berth when it takes on Galena Park North Shore at 3 p.m. Saturday at Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex.

The Cavaliers topped San Antonio Brennan 42-17 in the quarterfinals behind a 208-yard rushing performance from Derrick Johnson. Johnson had a 95-yard touchdown run to account for nearly half his yardage. Quarterback Bo Edmundson threw for 325 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the win. For the season Edmundson has thrown for 3,239 yards and 38 touchdowns with nine interceptions.

It’s the sixth time in the past seven years the Cavs have made the state semifinals.

North Shore (13-1) hasn’t lost since Sept. 10 when it dropped a 27-21 game to Westfield. The Mustangs won their quarterfinal game 44-20 over Atascocita.

