AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas baseball is super-regional bound after beating Air Force 10-1 in the championship game of the Austin Regional on Sunday.

The Longhorns jumped on the Falcons from the outset, scoring five runs in the first inning.

Ivan Melendez got the ball rolling with a 2-run home run, which was his 30th home run of this record-setting season for Melendez.

The other standout for Texas at the plate was Dylan Campbell, who hit two home runs to add to the Longhorns’ total.

Campbell earned a curtain call from fans at UFCU Disch-Falk Field for his efforts.

Texas has hit 118 home runs this season, the most in program history for a single season by far. The previous record was the 81 dingers hit by the 2010 Longhorns.

It wasn’t just at the plate where Texas excelled. The pitching staff held the Falcons’ offense at bay from the start.

Freshman pitcher Travis Sthele get the start for Texas and delivered three shutout innings.

After Sthele was done, Jared Southard came in and delivered the same result with an exclamation point, three shutout innings with six strikeouts.

Freshmen Andre Duplantier and Lebarron Johnson Jr. came in and finished the job for the Longhorns.

Now, Texas will face the winner of Monday’s Greenville Regional game between Coastal Carolina and East Carolina.

If East Carolina wins, then Texas will travel to Greenville, N.C. for the super regional. If Coastal Carolina wins, then the Longhorns will host the Super Regional later this week.