Texas head coach Tom Herman reacts to Iowa State loss

AMES, IA – NOVEMBER 16: Wide receiver Devin Duvernay #6 of the Texas Longhorns is tackled by defensive back Greg Eisworth #12 of the Iowa State Cyclones as he rushed for yards in the first half of play at Jack Trice Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

AMES, Iowa (KXAN) — The Longhorns are likely out of the Big 12 Championship race with a loss to Iowa State Saturday. The Cyclones were finally on the winning side of a close game after four losses by 11 total points.

Texas suffered its fourth defeat of the season after taking a 21-20 lead late in the fourth quarter. The Longhorns will face Baylor next week in Waco.

Texas head coach Tom Herman met with the media after the loss.

Opening statement:

Hats off to Iowa State and their atmosphere and the way they played tonight. It was a really, really neat college football atmosphere.

Injury Report

Anthony Cook- sprained knee

On evaluation of team’s performance:

Really poor performance by our offense for the first few quarters. We’ve got to really examine our run game plan and execution. I thought our defense played admirably given all of the three and outs and poor field position. Obviously, the last drive hurt. I was proud of the offense for continuing to fight and not giving up but it was too little, too late.

On officiating on final drive:

“As backbreaking as you can get….I thought it was. Again, I also thought the pass was un-catchable on the pass interference. I don’t get to referee. Our kids have to live with what those guys call. It’s a human element part of the game.”

On if Texas got out-coached:

“I’d never say we got out-coached. I’d say we continued to make adjustments. They had a couple wrinkles that they made adjustments to and felt like we put our guys in good position. I know we felt like we were making some sound in-game adjustments.”

On thinking after scoring go-ahead 21-20 touchdown:

“We stopped them and the offense couldn’t get a first down. We thought we had scratched and clawed our way back into the thing. Their quarterback is playing at a high-level right now. We felt that if we got a first down we could really put some pressure on them and we didn’t.”

Message for team after falling short of goals:

We talked about after we lost to TCU…the definition of a front-runner. Those are the guys that practice hard when things are going well and don’t when they’re not. These upperclassmen deserve our best shot the next two weeks.

Frustration after the loss:

“Every time we lose I’m angry at myself. As the head coach, you always wonder what you should’ve done differently and that’s for me to examine tomorrow. Right now I hurt for our upperclassmen. They’ve won a lot of big ballgames in their time here. Just feel really bad for those guys that we didn’t do enough in preparation to come out with a win.”