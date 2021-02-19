Texas Head Coach Steve Sarkisian donates meals to emergency workers

AUSTIN (KXAN) —Texas Head Coach Steve Sarkisian decided to lend a helping hand to those whose task it is to extend theirs.
Today, the Longhorns head football coach donated 500 meals from Raising Canes to the Austin/Travis County emergency operations team, who have been working nonstop during this week’s devastating winter storm.
The good charity didn’t stop there, Sarkisian also donated meals from Rudy’s BBQ to employees at St. David’s Health Care.
Sarkisian is in his second month at the helm of the football program at the University of Texas.