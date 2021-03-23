Texas head coach calls ‘overrated’ chant at Longhorns star Charli Collier ‘classless’

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns junior Charli Collier put on a complete display in Texas’ first round win against Bradley Monday night.

Multiple stood out about Collier’s performance Monday night. However, it was a late game trip to the free throw line that stood out to head coach Vic Schaefer for the wrong reasons.

Collier stepped to the line with Texas leading 69-55 in the fourth quarter when a chant of “overrated” could be heard coming from several fans in the crowd at Strahan Arena. Collier made the free throw and then sprinted down the court to block a Bradley shot attempt out of bounds.

During postgame, Schaefer went off in support of Collier, calling the chant “bush” and “about as classless as any adult could be.”

“These kids are young kids, man. They’re not asking for that. They’re good. That’s your answer to somebody being good. She ain’t just good. She’s great,” Schaeffer said. “To stand up there and do that, that’s just bush. It really is. Again, it reveals the character of those individuals and the people they’re representing, to be honest.”

Schaefer said he heard the same chant directed at Collier during the Big 12 Tournament semifinal game against Baylor.

UT’s leading scorer this season finished with 23 points and 15 rebounds against Bradley, helping her team extend the season and her college career. Collier is forgoing her final year of eligibility to play in the WNBA, where she will likely be the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft.

Texas will face No. 3-seed UCLA in the round of 32 Wednesday at 8 p.m. in San Antonio.

You can hear Schaefer’s full comments on the incident in the above video player.