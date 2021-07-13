Texas has four more players taken in MLB Draft

Texas’ Zach Zubia (52) celebrates with teammates after hitting a two-run home run against Arizona State in the fourth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas has four more players taken in the final day of the MLB Draft, now bringing the total number of Longhorns to make the big leagues up to seven.

Outfielder Ivan Melendez was drafted in the 16th round by the Miami Marlins, also drafted by Miami was infielder Zach Zubia, who was taken in the 20th round, pitcher Kolby Kubichek was drafted by the New York Mets in the 18th round, and outfielder Cam Williams was drafted the Kansas City Royals in the 19th round.

Zach Zubia achieved plenty in his time at Texas. The infielder from Richmond, Texas, reached the top ten all-time in several statistical categories for the Longhorns.

Zubia is eighth all-time with 30 home runs, tenth all-time with 162 RBI’s, and tenth on the all-time list in starts with 186.

The Longhorns offensive leader this past season is Ivan Melendez, who also was drafted by the Marlins. Melendez led the team in home runs with 13, and his .319 batting average was the highest on the Texas roster for 2021.

Cam Williams wasn’t too far behind Melendez when it came to offensive production. Williams batted .295 with 12 home runs, and 51 RBI’s this past season.

Kolby Kubichek went 5-3 for the year and posted a 3.86 era with 41 strikeouts.

Texas had seven players drafted this year overall, the most players that have been drafted in one year since 2017.