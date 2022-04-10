AUGUSTA, Ga. (KXAN) — Scottie Scheffler has filled up a career worth of success in the first four months of 2022.

The 25-year-old former Texas Longhorns golfer and Dallas native won the Masters by three strokes for the first major victory of his career Sunday.

Scheffler joins an elite club of golfers by earning the green jacket. Ben Crenshaw and Jordan Spieth have company — Scheffler becomes the third UT golfer to win the Masters.

Scheffler was in complete control holding the lead from Friday afternoon until his final putt on the 18th green Sunday. He held a five-stroke lead before a double-bogey on the final hole.

Rory McIlroy finished runner-up at -7. Scheffler’s playing partner Cam Smith finished tied for third with Shane Lowry at -5.

This is by far the sweetest of Scheffler’s four wins this year. The No. 1 player in the world won in his third tournament appearance at Augusta National.

He earned the world No. 1 ranking two weeks ago by beating the field at Austin Country Club for the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship.

Reaction after Scheffler’s win

UT Austin President Jay Hartzell wrote on Twitter — “Congratulations to UT Austin alum and world #1, Scottie Scheffler for winning the Masters! And Light the Tower!”

Tiger Woods wrote — “Congratulations to Scottie Scheffler on an outstanding win. It’s been a special run.”