Texas gets commitment from nation’s top ranked QB out of Southlake Carroll

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The quarterback position has been filled by talented individuals over the years at Texas, and the Longhorns received a commitment from another top level prospect on Friday.

Quinn Ewers, a five-star quarterback and the number one recruit nationally from the Class of 2022 according to 247 sports, announced via Twitter that he will play his college football career at Texas.

Ewers threw 45 touchdowns as a member of the Southlake Carroll Dragons in 2019. He also threw for over four-thousand yards and ran for nine touchdowns.

Other schools recruiting Ewers were Ohio State, Oklahoma, LSU, Baylor, Florida and Arizona State.

Ewers is the second commit from the Class of 2022 for Texas, joining Wide Receiver Phaizon Wilson.