AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Longhorns roster, and more specifically, wide receivers room gets deeper with the addition of Adonai Mitchell, who announced via social media that he’s transferring to Texas.

Mitchell spent the past two seasons with the Bulldogs, winning two national championships in that timespan.

The 6’4 wide receiver from Missouri City, TX caught 38 passes for 560 yards in seven touchdowns as a member of the football team at Georgia.

Mitchell missed a majority of the 2022 regular season, but he returned right before the College Football Playoff to catch two touchdowns in both the CFP Playoff Semifinal and the National Championship Game.