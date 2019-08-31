Texas Gameday: what you need to know before kickoff

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s a new football season and there are gameday changes around the University of Texas.

There are a lot of improvements heading to Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium, but fans will have to deal with more construction.

Texas is expanding the south end zone enclosing the stadium to make it a complete bowl. Texas expects the construction to be completed before the start of the 2021 season.

Coaches love to say a team is a work in progress. So is the stadium. @KXAN_Sports pic.twitter.com/S0BEd35E5h — Roger Wallace (@rwallacekxan) August 26, 2019

Under Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte, Texas has placed a focus on the experience surrounding the game. Texas introduced Bevo Boulevard and Longhorn City Limits before the 2018 season.

Bevo Boulevard is a pregame spot for Longhorn fans to eat and drink and welcome the team into the stadium.

It opens five hours before kickoff and closes 30 minutes before the game starts.

Schedule for Louisiana Tech (provided by Texas athletics)

4 p.m. Bevo Parade: Texas mascot Bevo

4 p.m. Longhorn City Limits

4:30 p.m. Champions Club at Performing Arts Center opens

4:45 p.m. Stadium Stampede (North Entrance on Bevo Blvd.)

5 P.M. Stadium Gates and all in-stadium Longhorn Foundation hospitality areas open

5:30 p.m. Longhorn City Limits with Jack Ingram

5:30 p.m. Women’s Swimming & Diving and Men’s Diving autograph session at Bevo Blvd

6:30 p.m. Bevo Blvd. and Longhorn City Limits close

Texas is also continuing its fan-friendly food menu with lower prices.

Updated food prices for Texas football home games. Photo: Texas athletics

Prices for concessions have also dropped significantly. Items like nachos, tater tots and french fries have been reduced by as much as 25% off. You’ll now find 22 total items offered at a lower price than in the past.