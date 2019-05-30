Texas freshman Bru McCoy enters NCAA transfer portal

NBC Sports

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas freshman receiver Bru McCoy will enter the transfer portal, and is expected to return to the USC football program after leaving the Trojans for the Longhorns in January.

The news was first reported by Adam Maya from USC's Rivals website. KXAN has confirmed his name will be in the transfer database.

𝗘𝗫𝗖𝗟𝗨𝗦𝗜𝗩𝗘: Texas WR Bru McCoy is entering the transfer portal -- it takes up to two business days before he appears -- and will return to USC, per sources.



Details: https://t.co/lLvJhfHNmf pic.twitter.com/DPXZMRtjBZ — Adam Maya (@AdamJMaya) May 30, 2019

In what is becoming one of the odder stories in college football recruiting, reports about McCoy returning to USC began circulating Monday.

McCoy, who grew up near the USC campus, committed to the Trojans over the Longhorns at the 2019 Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio.

After enrolling early, McCoy began to have second thoughts about his decision. He and his family decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal with the intention of transferring to Texas. Ultimately, McCoy enrolled in classes and participated in Longhorns spring practice.

Rated as the nation's top athlete for the 2019 class, McCoy returned to California at the end of the spring semester and didn't return for summer workouts with the Longhorns. KXAN confirmed that Texas coach Tom Herman, receivers coach Drew Mehringer and quarterback Sam Ehlinger traveled to California Wednesday to meet with McCoy in hopes of convincing him to stay with the Longhorns. Ehlinger spent last weekend in California at Steve Clarkson's "The QB Retreat" camp.

Spoke with Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte at the Big 12 Spring Meetings. Here is what he said about the football staff's pursuit of Bru McCoy pic.twitter.com/MBT37MaSgJ — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) May 29, 2019

There isn't a football program in the country that wants to lose talented players, and the loss of McCoy certainly affects the strength of the Longhorns wide receiver room. However, in terms of depth, Texas can handle defections at the position.

It is unclear if McCoy will have eligibility for the 2019 season whether he's with the USC or Texas football program. The University of Texas compliance staff planned to file an appeal with the NCAA requesting immediately eligibility, but after this latest move — who knows.

This program ain't for everybody — Caden Sterns (@CSterns_7) May 30, 2019

Current Longhorn players are expressing their opinions on the matter through Twitter. Sophomore safety Caden Sterns sent out an initial tweet that appeared to be directed at McCoy, saying "This program ain't for everybody." Other Longhorns responded off Sterns' initial tweet, including sophomore BJ Foster who wrote, "Say it louder for the ones in the back!!"