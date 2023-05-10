AUSTIN (KXAN) — While his college eligibility is still intact, Texas forward Dillon Mitchell is scheduled to work out for the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, the team announced.

Mitchell is one of six players the Blazers hosted Wednesday before the NBA Draft on June 22, and Mitchell will surely get more invitations for individual workouts with teams before it’s time to make the picks. The Blazers are in the draft lottery and could have anywhere from the No. 1-14 pick this year. The ping pong balls that decide a franchise’s future will be selected May 16.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

Mitchell is also one of the players invited to the NBA Draft Combine. It’s similar to the NFL Combine where potential draft picks go through multiple tests, drills and interviews with team personnel. The combine is set for May 15-21 in Chicago.

Texas guard Tyrese Hunter, who also declared for the draft but kept his college eligibility, wasn’t invited to the combine. Notable players from the Big 12 on the invite list are Baylor’s Keyonte George and Adam Flagler, Kansas’ Gradey Dick, Kevin McCullar and Jalen Wilson, TCU’s Mike Miles and Kansas State’s Keyontae Johnson.

ESPN’s Jonathon Givony has Mitchell being taken with the first pick in the second round, No. 31 overall, by the Detroit Pistons, but there are other outlets that produce mock drafts and analyze prospects that don’t have getting drafted. College players who wish to maintain their eligibility have to withdraw their names from the draft pool by May 31.