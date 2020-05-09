Texas Football will host 2020 Women’s Chalk Talk on Zoom

AUSTIN, TX – SEPTEMBER 21: Head coach Tom Herman of the Texas Longhorns watches players warm up before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Football is taking its 2020 Women’s Chalk Talk to Zoom.

Longhorns head coach Tom Herman, several assistant coaches and current UT players will host a virtual “Chalk Talk” clinic on May 21 at 3:30 p.m. through Zoom, taking participants on a “behind-the-scenes look at the Texas Football program,” according to a release from UT.

UT offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich and defensive coordinator Chris Ash will give participants a chalk talk session breaking down the schemes and principles of the current college football game.

Coach Herman and Longhorns players will participate in a virtual question and answer session. Head Strength and Condition coach Yancy McKnight will host a 20-minute at-home workout. The program’s recruiting and sports medicine staffs will host a presentation, as well.

To sign up for the clinic, you must email your full name to LonghornsFootballCamp@athletics.utexas.edu. A Zoom link and password, along with a link to submit questions for the Q&A portion, will be sent out several days before the event.