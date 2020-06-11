Texas football starts COVID-19 health screenings before voluntary workouts next week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas football is returning its student-athletes to campus, before voluntary workouts begin on June 15, in two phases with the first group of on-boarding this week.

This week, around 70 upperclassmen, who live off-campus, started the on-boarding process — which requires a daily health screening with COVID-19 testing, physicals and questionnaires.

According to Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte’s latest Forty Acres Insider newsletter, each player is undergoing physicals and COVID-19 safety education/training by UT’s Sports Medicine staff before the workout program can begin next week.

The second group of student-athletes, who will be living on-campus, will be on-boarded next week and start workouts on June 22.

All workouts will be outside at the Frank Denius Practice Complex three days a week in small groups. Texas Athletics says no other athletics facilities will be used at this time.

“We must create a culture of diligence and responsibility with a mission of keeping others safe, along with ourselves. That was a major factor as we on-boarded staff a few weeks back and is a big emphasis now that we’re bringing back the student-athletes,” Del Conte said in the newsletter.

On multiple occasions, the Texas AD has expressed his belief in the 2020 football season, starting on time. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced last week that phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan will allow outdoor stadiums to currently operate at 50% capacity.