Just about two weeks from Texas football opening the regular season against Rice on September 2, the Longhorns will take the field for their second and final scrimmage of the fall Saturday.

“[I] thought we had a really fast practice today,” said Texas Head Coach Steve Sarkisian about their Friday practice. “Good tempo. Good energy. We’ll get back out tomorrow for our second scrimmage.”

Practice reports from Sarkisian to the media have been positive throughout fall camp. Still, the Longhorns leader knows how important these scrimmages are for tightening things up.

“[There is] a couple different scenarios we want to get better at,” said Sarkisian. “Some of the substitution things. Game-like substitutions where you’re rolling situations as they come.”

The first scrimmage was last Saturday and was the first look for the coaching staff to see the players in a game-like atmosphere. Now with another week of installation, the progress will be key to observe.

“Third, fourth down type work,” said Sarkisian. “Which I thought we did a good job of last week, but because of how big it is in college football right now, I want to make sure we’re really dialed on that.”

About halfway through fall practice, there is plenty of tape on Texas players. But Saturday’s change of pace provides a different perspective for coaches.

“Sometimes you find out about the guys [who] are good in practice, but they’re really good in scrimmages…Sometimes you find out about a guy that’s so good in practice, not very good in scrimmages. Our job is to find out the why.”

Sarkisian added next week will bring a mock game with a lot of situational work to get the team into the routine of a true game-like setting.