Texas football restarts spring practice after break for COVID-19 protocols

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It was an extended spring break for Texas football.

A week after the Longhorns had to pause spring football practice due to COVID-19 protocols, the team announced the program’s medical staff has cleared them to return to full activities.

Texas only got one practice last Tuesday, March 23, under new head coach Steve Sarkisian before the shutdown happened. The NCAA allows for 15 practices, which includes the spring game, in a 34-day window. UT hasn’t said how it will alter its schedule after the break.

UT only said there were student-athletes impacted by virus protocols in its original announcement about the pause. The team held virtual meetings last Thursday.

Texas Athletics Director Chris Del Conte tweeted that the date of the annual Orange-White spring game hasn’t changed from its original date on April 24. He also said the game time is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Yes… April 24th 1pm https://t.co/n6l6W1HKTR — Chris Del Conte (@_delconte) March 31, 2021

Sarkisian is expected to meet with the media following Thursday’s practice.

When the Longhorns do take the field again, they’ll be without linebacker Juwan Mitchell after he put his name in the NCAA transfer database.

Mitchell led the team with 62 tackles in 2020. He also added 4.5 tackles for loss and one fumble recovery.