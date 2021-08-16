Texas football ranked in first AP preseason poll

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – DECEMBER 29: Bijan Robinson #5 of the Texas Longhorns runs the ball while defended by Christian Gonzalez #21 of the Colorado Buffaloes in the first quarter during the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome on December 29, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas is four weeks away from the first game of the season, and the Longhorns will take the field ranked 21st in the nation according to the first preseason poll from the Associated Press.

This ranking is two spots lower than their USA Today preseason coaches poll ranking of No. 19, which came out last week.

Adding to the already high interest level of the season opener is the fact that they will face another team ranked in the AP poll.

The University of Louisiana claims the 23rd spot, just two places behind the Longhorns. Thus making Steve Sarkisian’s first game at the helm of the Longhorns a marquee matchup.

The usual suspects made the top five — No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Oklahoma, No. 3 Clemson, No. 4 Ohio State and No. 5 Georgia — with Texas A&M lurking at No. 6.

The Big 12 has another team ranked in the AP top ten, Iowa State, who will claim the No. 7 spot at the beginning of the season.

Oklahoma, Iowa State, and Texas are the only teams from the Big 12 conference represented in the AP top 25.

Oklahoma State, TCU and West Virginia received votes but did not crack the rankings.

Even though Texas finished with a 7-5 record after the 2020 season, the Longhorns lost three games by a combined 13 points last year.

That fact, along with a roster that has plenty of talent is most likely why the prognosticators have Texas ranked No. 21 heading at the beginning of the 2021 season.

Texas has been ranked in the preseason plenty of times, but the last time they finished in the top ten of the Associated Press rankings was 2009.