Texas football practices with full pads for the first time this season

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Steve Sarkisian led Texas Longhorns took the practice field wearing full pads for the first time this afternoon. This moment is a milestone that players look forward to as it means they are one step closer to the regular season.

“Today was awesome,” Bijan Robinson said. “Just getting back in pads and going up against each other, good on good and just seeing our skillset show in front of our whole team. I just love being in full pads because it gets to show who can really strain and a different mentality and a different skillset definitely comes out.”

Today’s practice comes less than four weeks before the Longhorns face off against No. 23 Louisiana and yet the players are still trying to get used to coach Sarkisian.

“He is taking each moment serious,” Keondre Coburn said. Adding, “I’m feeling as a freshman again because everyday is something new, like, we’re sitting there like where are we practicing at? In the bubble, or Dennis, DKR, like we don’t know what’s happening. It’s just new but also you get used to it. It’s day six, if you haven’t gotten used to it yet there is something wrong with you.”

While it may be different that the players are practicing different times and places there is a method to this madness from Sarkisian.

“Coach Sark told us in a meeting that we aren’t going to be playing at the same time every Saturday,” Robinson said. “We are always going to be playing at different times of the day and we can’t get comfortable.”

Sarkisian wants to make sure that this team is “getting comfortable with the uncomfortable” and this first day of full pads was no different.

Full pads may not be the the biggest milestone of the entire season but Coburn explained the importance best by saying “It’s the fact that it’s fall camp and it’s actually getting close to football season.”