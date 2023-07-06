AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas enters the 2023 season with extremely high expectations and that is reflected in the Big 12 Media preseason poll which has Texas in the number one spot.

This is the first time Texas was picked first in the preseason poll since divisions were removed from the format.

It’s also the final time Texas will be named in a Big 12 preseason poll, as they will depart for the SEC after this season.

With the return of last year’s first team All-Big 12 selections tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders, linebacker Jaylan Ford as well as quarterback Quinn Ewers among others, the Longhorns boast a roster full of talent which they believe has them primed for a deep run.

Texas finished third in the Big 12 with a 6-3 conference record and an 8-5 overall record last season.

Their eight wins did book them a trip to the Alamo Bowl, however, they did fall to Washington 27-20.

Kansas State and Oklahoma are picked to finish second and third respectively in the media preseason poll.

The Longhorns will speak on the 2023 season for the first time next week during Big 12 Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

2023 Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll

1. Texas (41), 886

2. Kansas State (14), 858

3. Oklahoma (4), 758

4. Texas Tech (4), 729

5. TCU (3), 727

6. Baylor, 572

7. Oklahoma State (1), 470

8. UCF, 463

9. Kansas, 461

10. Iowa State, 334

11. BYU, 318

12. Houston, 215

13. Cincinnati, 202

14. West Virginia, 129