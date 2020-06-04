Texas football marches to Capitol with APD officers in planned demonstration against racism

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Players and coaches from the Texas Longhorns football team marched to the Texas Capitol with Austin police officers Thursday to protest police brutality and racism in the country.

Around 50 Longhorns players and head coach Tom Herman participated in the walk with APD. Players locked arms as they walked away from the UT campus and into downtown Austin.

When the group reached the Capitol, several players spoke about their life experiences. Police officers joined the players in taking a knee in front of the Capitol gate for nine minutes.

The march began around 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium and concluded near the Texas State Capitol — the site of protests over the last week.

Longhorns senior offensive lineman Tope Imade said in a tweet that it was the player’s idea to walk with police officers.

It was our idea. — Tope Imade (@TopeImade) June 4, 2020

Multiple Longhorns players and head coach Tom Herman have publicly spoken out against racism and inequality after the death of George Floyd in police custody. Defensive back Josh Thompson posted a video to Twitter Monday, calling everyone to action over Floyd’s death.

“We’re tired of being tired. I ask that we all come together as one because, at the end of the day, strength comes in numbers,” Thompson said in the post.

Texas starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger posted a video on social media over the weekend in support of his teammates.

“I realize that nobody should be treated differently because of their skin color and I’ve formed unbelievable relationships with guys that I’m so thankful for,” Ehlinger said in a video posted to social media.