Texas football: Longhorns practice at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

AUSTIN (KXAN) — This version of Texas football got its first look of playing/practicing at the nearly-completed south endzone of Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Sunday.

Construction to fully enclose the stadium is expected to be completed before the Longhorns kick off against Louisiana Sept. 4.

The Longhorns went Sunday night as they inch closer to a fully-padded practice. Texas will be in pads for the first time of the preseason Thursday.

The Longhorns will practice Monday before an off day Tuesday. We heard from Steve Sarkisian after Friday’s first practice. He said the team “looked much cleaner than spring ball.”

Defensive back D’Shawn Jamison and running back Roschon Johnson met with the media Sunday. Here’s what they said after three practice sessions.

Notable quotes

D’Shawn Jamison

On competition between younger and older players on the roster

“We try to bring the young guys with us every time, we try to push them every day try to get them better and better because anything can happen. They are just one play away, so we’re just trying to get them up to par so whenever it’s their time they can show out.“

Roschon Johnson

On playing with Bijan Robinson

“Me, personally, I go into the game with the same mindset as if I’m the starter, so regardless of whatever the talk is going around, obviously everyone knows Bijan is a helluva player. I go in with the mindset of being the best leader I can be and I think my teammates can vouch for me on that and what I’ve added to the team from a leadership standpoint.”

On learning new offense

“For us to have our coaches come in the spring and us having spring ball as opposed to last year, it really smoothed things out going into fall camp this year.”

Team’s progress learning the offense

“It was kind of a rocky road, but we definitely have smoothed things out. It’s definitely clicking a lot better now.”

On leadership

“From playing quarterback, I’ve always been kind of the leader on the team, and that part of me has never left regardless of what position I’ve been playing. I guess that’s carried us through the years. Guys noticed the hard work that I put in and I try to spew that on to my teammates so we can all win.”