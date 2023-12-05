AUSTIN (KXAN) – Back in early September, Texas football made a statement. The Longhorns did what only a couple teams have done over the past decade in win over Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

“Going into Alabama and winning like we did early in the year is a hard thing to do,” said Longhorns sophomore quarterback Quinn Ewers. “For us to accomplish that is awesome on its own. For it to have worked out in our favor this year has been phenomenal.”

It has indeed worked for the Longhorns making the College Football Playoff for the first time. Now about three months from the upset victory over the Crimson Tide, the Longhorns still know how important it was.

“The confidence definitely grew after that game,” said Longhorns senior linebacker Jaylan Ford. “Not a lot of people can say can say they [went] into Alabama and beat them.”

Texas handed Alabama their only loss of the season that evening. Despite the defeat, the Crimson Tide also find themselves in the playoff.

Many have discussed how highly-ranked games like this are not smart for programs because they are more likely to result in a loss that could effectively knock teams out of playoff contention. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian doesn’t see it that way.

“I think it was great for our team,” said Sarkisian. “That win gave us as much or more confidence than anything throughout the season to help us navigate our way through some of those other tougher games late in the year because it gave us more belief. There’s a lot of value in playing those type of games early in the year.”

Texas will play Washington at 7:45 p.m. on January 1 in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans in the College Football Semifinal.