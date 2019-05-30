Texas football announces kickoff times for four games
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas football's schedule is starting to take shape with Thursday's announcement of four start times for next season.
The season opener against Louisiana Tech on August 31 will be a 7:00 p.m. kick on Longhorn Network.
LSU's visit to Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium had already been announced as a prime time game kicking off at 6:30 p.m. on ABC.
The Longhorns' non-conference schedule wraps up with another late kick off at 7 p.m. at NRG Stadium in Houston against Rice. That game will air on CBS Sports Network.
For the second year in a row, the Red River Rivalry game against Oklahoma will air on FOX. The game will kick in its traditional 11:00 a.m. time slot.
Finally, the year will end at home on the Friday after Thanksgiving against Texas Tech at 11 in the morning. That game will air on either FOX or FS1.
|2019 Texas Football Schedule
|Date
|Time
|vs. Lousiana Tech
|August 31
|7 p.m.
|vs. LSU
|Sept. 7
|6:30 p.m.
|at Rice (NRG Stadium in Houston)
|Sept. 14
|7 p.m.
|vs. Oklahoma State
|Sept. 21
|BYE
|Sept. 28
|at West Virginia
|Oct. 5
|vs Oklahoma
|Oct. 12
|11 a.m.
|vs Kansas
|Oct. 19
|at TCU
|Oct. 26
|BYE
|Nov. 2
|vs Kansas State
|Nov. 9
|at Iowa State
|Nov. 16
|at Baylor
|Nov. 23
|vs Texas Tech
|Nov. 29 (Friday)
|11 a.m.
Texas freshman Bru McCoy enters NCAA transfer portal
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas freshman receiver Bru McCoy will enter the transfer portal, and is expected to return to the USC football program after leaving the Trojans for the Longhorns in January.
The news was first reported by Adam Maya from USC's Rivals website. KXAN has confirmed his name will be in the transfer database.
In what is becoming one of the odder stories in college football recruiting, reports about McCoy returning to USC began circulating Monday .Read the Full Article
QB Nick Foles rejoins Jaguars after wife's miscarriage
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Quarterback Nick Foles has rejoined the Jacksonville Jaguars for organized team activities following his wife's miscarriage.
Foles arrived at the practice facility Thursday morning and took part in the team's two-hour practice. He threw his first two interceptions of OTAs, both during red-zone drills.
Foles' wife, Tori, announced Wednesday on Instagram that she had a miscarriage and said getting over the " traumatic loss " will take time.Read the Full Article
California team loses sponsor due to Ocasio-Cortez video
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) - A company has cut ties with a California minor league baseball team that played a Memorial Day video that included an image of Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with images of Kim Jong Un and Fidel Castro.
The Fresno Bee reports that raisin company Sun-Maid terminated its sponsorship of the Fresno Grizzlies on Wednesday.
The company acknowledged the Grizzlies apologized but said terminating the sponsorship was the right thing to do.Read the Full Article
