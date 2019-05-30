Texas football announces kickoff times for four games

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. AUSTIN, TX - NOVEMBER 11: A general view of the stadium as the Texas Longhorns punt to the Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 11, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. AUSTIN, TX - NOVEMBER 11: A general view of the stadium as the Texas Longhorns punt to the Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 11, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas football's schedule is starting to take shape with Thursday's announcement of four start times for next season.

The season opener against Louisiana Tech on August 31 will be a 7:00 p.m. kick on Longhorn Network.

LSU's visit to Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium had already been announced as a prime time game kicking off at 6:30 p.m. on ABC.

🚨 Kickoff Times & Networks 🚨

Mark your calendars! LA Tech, LSU, Oklahoma, Rice and Texas Tech times & channels are all 🔒'd in. #ThisIsTexas #HookEm pic.twitter.com/3PLuJq3Dlc — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) May 30, 2019

The Longhorns' non-conference schedule wraps up with another late kick off at 7 p.m. at NRG Stadium in Houston against Rice. That game will air on CBS Sports Network.

For the second year in a row, the Red River Rivalry game against Oklahoma will air on FOX. The game will kick in its traditional 11:00 a.m. time slot.

Finally, the year will end at home on the Friday after Thanksgiving against Texas Tech at 11 in the morning. That game will air on either FOX or FS1.