Texas football adds 4 star recruit to 2020 class

AUSTIN, TX – SEPTEMBER 08: Head coach Tom Herman of the Texas Longhorns sings The Eyes of Texas after the game against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Austin, TX (KXAN) — The Longhorns added another tremendous athlete to their growing 2020 recruiting class.

Texas secured a commitment from Kitan Crawford, a four star recruit out of John Tyler High School in Tyler, Texas. Crawford made the announcement on Friday night via Twitter.

Crawford plays cornerback for John Tyler and is the first defensive player of the 2020 class to commit to Texas. According to 247sports.com, Crawford selected Texas over Tennessee, Baylor, and Arkansas. He also recently visited Oklahoma.

Kitan Crawford is not just a star on the field, he is also accomplished on the track, running the 100 meter dash in 10.60 seconds as well as being a member of a 4X100 relay team that qualified for state this past season.