Texas football activities remain paused on Tuesday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — All Longhorns football activities will remain paused on Tuesday after three players and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

The Longhorns are scheduled to play at Kansas Saturday in a game previously postponed due to COVID-19. With the latest update, Texas has missed two practice days this week, Sunday and Tuesday, in preparation to face the Jayhawks. Monday is a scheduled day off for the players during the season.

The five members of the football program traveled with the team to Kansas State on Saturday, but tested negative for the virus on Friday before the team’s travel to Manhattan, the athletics department says.

Texas Football says the decision was made out of an abundance of caution while the program follows the medical team’s health and safety protocols.

These are the first reported positive tests within the Longhorns football program since the season started in September. Texas football players and staff are tested for COVID-19 three times per week as part of the Big 12’s protocol for play.

If Texas and Kansas are unable to play this weekend, the conference could consider moving the game to Dec. 19, which is the same day as the Big 12 championship game.